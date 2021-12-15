Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uniti Group stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

