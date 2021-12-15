Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Shares of OLED opened at $155.64 on Monday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

