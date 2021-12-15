Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.