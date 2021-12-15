Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 1.7%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 35,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,062,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

