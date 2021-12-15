Uptrennd (1UP) Trading 68.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 68.1% lower against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $29,015.70 and approximately $1,193.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars.

