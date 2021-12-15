UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

UserTesting stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

