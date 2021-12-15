Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.08

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.08 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 774686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,110,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,104 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,532,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,239,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,256,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,665,000 after acquiring an additional 311,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218,441 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

