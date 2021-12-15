VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 428,098 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

