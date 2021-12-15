VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 428,098 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
