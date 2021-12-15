Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) PT Lowered to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.99% from the stock’s current price.

VACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

NASDAQ VACC opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,506,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,444,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,015,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.