VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Up 0.6%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 1,052 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,745,000.

