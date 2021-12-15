Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $77.81. Approximately 293,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 276,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.