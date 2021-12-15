Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5,938.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,854 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

