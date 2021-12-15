Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $445.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.