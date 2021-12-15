Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.64

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 6032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

