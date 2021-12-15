Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.