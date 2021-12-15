Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 302.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $320,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 280,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 210,324 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 347,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 262,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after buying an additional 200,377 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

