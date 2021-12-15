Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

