Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

