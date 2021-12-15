Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $164.11 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44.

