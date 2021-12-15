Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.