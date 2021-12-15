Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

BNDX stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

