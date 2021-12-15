Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $$33.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

