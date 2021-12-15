Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 16.1%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price dropped 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €0.13 ($0.15) and last traded at €0.13 ($0.15). Approximately 14,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.16 ($0.17).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €0.23.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

