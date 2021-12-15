Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $113,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

