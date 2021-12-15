Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $136,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.