Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 797 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials stock opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.