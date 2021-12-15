Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of SUB opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

