Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 8%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 63,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,200,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $79,000. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $12,555,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

