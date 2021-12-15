Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Up 6.8%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 1,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

