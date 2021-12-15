Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 885,776 shares.The stock last traded at $34.73 and had previously closed at $35.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $28,414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

