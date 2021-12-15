Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $288.02 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $288.02 million and $9.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00310930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,489,231,888 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

