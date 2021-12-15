VeriCoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $204.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,594.35 or 0.99194704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.18 or 0.01023042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,405,661 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

