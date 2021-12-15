Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $20.23. Veritone shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $714.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 3.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritone by 384.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 20.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.