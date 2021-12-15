Verso (VSO) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Verso has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $71,463.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.78 or 0.07945407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,228.33 or 1.00108481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

