Vir Biotechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 393% compared to the average volume of 1,664 call options.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $4,366,403. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,424. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

