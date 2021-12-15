Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of VABK stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.07. Virginia National Bankshares has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

