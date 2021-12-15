Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 400 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $240.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.40. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

