Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,137 shares of company stock worth $993,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

