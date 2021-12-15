Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.62. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

