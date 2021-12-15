Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $406,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

