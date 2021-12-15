Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $435,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
RKT stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.