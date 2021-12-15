Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $435,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

