Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

