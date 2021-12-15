Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,628,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

