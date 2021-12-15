VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get VNUE alerts:

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.