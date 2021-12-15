Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.13. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.