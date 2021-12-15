Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.13. Volta Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08).
Volta Finance Company Profile
