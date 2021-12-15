Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.