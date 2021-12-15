WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.51 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00202101 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.