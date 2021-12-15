Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 467,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Weber has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

