Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

GME opened at $147.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

