Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GlobalFoundries (GFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2021 – GlobalFoundries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc..

12/1/2021 – GlobalFoundries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – GlobalFoundries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – GlobalFoundries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – GlobalFoundries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – GlobalFoundries is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries Inc has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

